The U.S. Air Force has launched a new program that seeks to research and develop technologies that will work to demonstrate the geolocation and identification of aerial and surface platforms through reception and display of communications, navigation and identification signals.
The service branch said in a FedBizOpps notice published Wednesday the Radio Identification program is a potential five-year, $24.9 million initiative that aims to develop systems designed to detect and report any spoofing attempts related to signals of interest.
The RID initiative also plans to develop an Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast capability in 1090 megahertz and build a modular software architecture that will facilitate the integration of additional SOIs and support agile signal processing and sensor track fusion.
The Air Force Research Laboratory’s sensors directorate plans to award a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract and calls for potential contractors to develop prototypes of computer software, hardware, software database as well as submit contract funds status report, test plans and software design description, among other reports.
Responses to the presolicitation notice are due May 26.
Air Force Seeks Info on Tech Platforms for Radio Identification Program
