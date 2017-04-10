Air Force Taps Engility Subsidiary to Assist Space & Missile Systems Center’s Engineering Directorate

An Engility subsidiary has won a potential $41 million task order from the U.S. Air Force to provide advisory and assistance services to the Space and Missile Systems Center’s engineering directorate.
TASC will assemble an independent readiness review team to help the directorate examine related space organizations that offer technical analysis and risk assessment services for ground, launch and space systems, the Defense Department said Friday.
DoD added that TASC will also help maintain the readiness of ground, launch and space vehicles at SMC throughout the units’ mission life.
The Air Force received five bids for the task order through a competitive procurement under the pool 5B category of the General Services Administration‘s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services contract vehicle.
SMC obligated $1.4 million in fiscal 2017 procurement funds at the time of award.
Work will occur at Los Angeles Air Force Base in California through Oct. 8, 2022.
