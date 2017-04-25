Lockheed Martin‘s rotary and mission systems business unit has secured a $19.1 million delivery order from the U.S. Air Force to manufacture an enhanced fuselage trainer as part of a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
The Defense Department said Monday Lockheed will provide modified C-130J airframe assets that will reflect the appearance, functions and performance of MC-130J Increment 2 aircraft in support of interior and exterior aircraft pre-flight and post-flight load training.
The Air Force awarded positions on a $20.9 billion multiple-award contract to 25 companies in August 2015 as part of the Training Systems Acquisition III program to support the development of warfighter training systems at the service branch’s operating locations worldwide.
DoD noted that the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will obligate the full amount from fiscal 2016 procurement funds for work to be performed in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Marietta, Georgia through May 24, 2020.
Air Force Taps Lockheed Martin to Construct New Fuselage Trainer Under Previously Awarded IDIQ
Lockheed Martin‘s rotary and mission systems business unit has secured a $19.1 million delivery order from the U.S. Air Force to manufacture an enhanced fuselage trainer as part of a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
The Defense Department said Monday Lockheed will provide modified C-130J airframe assets that will reflect the appearance, functions and performance of MC-130J Increment 2 aircraft in support of interior and exterior aircraft pre-flight and post-flight load training.
The Air Force awarded positions on a $20.9 billion multiple-award contract to 25 companies in August 2015 as part of the Training Systems Acquisition III program to support the development of warfighter training systems at the service branch’s operating locations worldwide.
DoD noted that the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will obligate the full amount from fiscal 2016 procurement funds for work to be performed in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Marietta, Georgia through May 24, 2020.