Argentina’s national gendarmerie has ordered a twin-turbine helicopter from Leonardo to support law enforcement and border patrol operations within the country.
Leonardo said Thursday is scheduled to deliver an AgustaWestland AW169 unit in the second half of this year.
Mauro Moretti, CEO and general manager of Leonardo, said the selection of the AW169 by the Argentine gendarmerie helps validate the platform’s capacity to meet current and future requirements of prime operators in Latin America.
AW169 is designed to aid rescue, offshore, police and security, law enforcement and training activities in the civil-commercial, government and military sectors.
The helicopter is also used in surveillance, command, public order and safety, crime control, counterterrorism, drug control and border security operations, Leonardo noted.
Argentina’s AW169 will be equipped with a night vision goggle compatible cockpit, wire strike equipment, cabin roof hooks and provisions for a cargo hook, rescue hoist, external loudspeakers, search light and fast roping, rappelling and forward looking infrared system.
Leonardo Receives AW169 Helicopter Order From Argentina
