Avaya has reported that the U.S. National Emergency Number Association and the European Emergency Number Association have launched a global effort to develop a standardized strategy for first responders to save lives with modern technology.
The company said Wednesday the NENA-EENA partnership seeks to replace legacy first responder systems which were built on platforms that lack the capacity to accept current modes of communications.
Some first responders from Europe, North America and other locations across the globe look to collaborate with information technology professional in efforts to develop internet protocol-based 9-1-1 systems that can process data, pictures, text and video files to aid emergency response, Avaya added.
Mark Fletcher, chief architect of Avaya’s worldwide public safety solutions business, said that joint efforts of NENA and EENA seek to increase accessibility of location data from mobile devices in the event of a critical situation.
Fletcher co-chairs the NENA Accesibility Committee’s emergency notification working group for persons with disabilities.
Avaya noted it can offer support services for public sector customers in efforts to modernize emergency calling systems in different parts of Europe and North America.
Avaya: NENA-EENA Collaboration Seeks to Establish Standardized Emergency Response Strategy
