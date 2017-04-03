Jennifer Chronis
Jennifer Chronis, general manager for the Defense Department market at Amazon Web Services, has said there are five ways how cloud platforms could benefit DoD and service personnel and one of those is security.
Chronis wrote in an article published in the March 2017 issue of the National Defense magazine that there has been “widespread recognition” in both industry and government that commercial cloud platforms tend to offer more security to sensitive data workloads than on-premises systems.
She said that commercial cloud tools work to provide scalability that agencies need to meet requirements and cited the use of the cloud in some government programs such as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Healthcare.gov and the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Big Data Platform.
Hyperscale cloud platforms could help DoD leverage the capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning to facilitate data analysis and generate insights for use in combat operations, she noted.
Chronis, who joined AWS in June 2016, said that commercial cloud also works to expedite the development and implementation of new platforms and applications and that DoD has established the foundation to promote the use of cloud platforms.
She also called on DoD to develop contract vehicles designed to facilitate the delivery of cloud computing services to other agencies.
AWS’ Jennifer Chronis: Commercial Cloud Works to Offer Security, Scalability to DoD
Jennifer Chronis
Jennifer Chronis, general manager for the Defense Department market at Amazon Web Services, has said there are five ways how cloud platforms could benefit DoD and service personnel and one of those is security.
Chronis wrote in an article published in the March 2017 issue of the National Defense magazine that there has been “widespread recognition” in both industry and government that commercial cloud platforms tend to offer more security to sensitive data workloads than on-premises systems.
She said that commercial cloud tools work to provide scalability that agencies need to meet requirements and cited the use of the cloud in some government programs such as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Healthcare.gov and the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Big Data Platform.
Hyperscale cloud platforms could help DoD leverage the capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning to facilitate data analysis and generate insights for use in combat operations, she noted.
Chronis, who joined AWS in June 2016, said that commercial cloud also works to expedite the development and implementation of new platforms and applications and that DoD has established the foundation to promote the use of cloud platforms.
She also called on DoD to develop contract vehicles designed to facilitate the delivery of cloud computing services to other agencies.