BAE Systems has teamed up with Airbus, MBDA, Eurofighter and the U.K. defense ministry to complete a dual firing test of air-to-air missiles aboard a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.
BAE said Tuesday a Eurofighter Typhoon plane simultaneously fired two MBDA-built Meteor Beyond Visual Range missiles through the use of the Instrumented Production Aircraft 4 from Airbus’ defense and space business as part of the flight trial.
The flight test that was conducted over the Hebrides Range in the U.K. sought to evaluate the two-way data link between the aircraft and two missiles as well as engagement of targets as part of a program to integrate the weapons system with the Eurofighter Typhoon plane.
The completion of the test will pave the way for the operational evaluation of the Meteor missile with the U.K. air force later this year.
BAE Announces Completion of Eurofighter Typhoon Missile Dual Firing Test in UK
