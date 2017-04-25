BAE Systems has introduced a new platform designed to help aircrews detect incoming threats to aircraft and launch countermeasure defense operations against such threats.
The company said Monday the 3-Dimensional Advanced Warning System suite is a modular platform built to work with the U.S. Army’s rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft and can be integrated with laser-warning tools and radar systems.
Cheryl Paradis, director of threat management solutions at BAE, said the 3DAWS platform works to help users perform a “definitive threat assessment” in order to differentiate false alarms from incoming threats.
3DAWS has a 3D Tracker system designed to facilitate definitive threat evaluation operations.
BAE Launches Aircraft Threat Detection Tool
