BAE Selects Triumph to Supply Gun Bodies for India’s Future M777 Howitzers

Triumph Group has secured a $15 million contract from BAE Systems to manufacture gun bodies for M777 Howitzer weapons that the British defense contractor’s U.S. subsidiary will build and deliver to India under a foreign military sales deal.
Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based Triumph said Monday its precision components business unit will machine, weld and assemble gun bodies before delivering them to BAE in the next two and a half years for cannon assembly.
BAE Systems Inc. secured a $542 million contract from the Defense Department in January to provide 145 M777 Howitzers to the Indian army as part of an FMS agreement between the governments of India and the U.S.
Triumph’s precision components arm has produced more than 1,000 gun bodies in support of BAE’s M777 platform.
Montreal, Canada-based engineering company SNC-Lavalin awarded Triump a $48 million contract last year to supply end fittings and shield plugs for nuclear pressure vessels for the Ontario Darlington Retube and Feeder Replacement program.
