BAE to Help Maintain, Repair Estonia’s Infantry Fighting Vehicles

Estonia’s center for defense investment has inked long-term contracts with BAE Systems for the company to help maintain and sustain the country’s fleet of infantry fighting vehicles.
BAE said Wednesday the agreements will cover configuration management, maintenance, repair and spare parts production support services 44 CV9035 IFVs the Estonian government procured in 2014 from the Netherlands.
The company noted that Estonia is one of seven countries that have CV90 armored vehicles.
“The armored maneuvering capability program is one of the most important capability development projects of the last decade in Estonia, which will increase the combat capability of Estonian defense forces,” said Margus Padjus, project manager of ECDI’s procurement department.
“We are fully committed to supporting Estonia and ensuring this new capability … will be effectively integrated in a manner consistent with other NATO users,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, general manager of BAE’s Hagglunds business.
