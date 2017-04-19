BAE Systems‘ U.S. subsidiary has been awarded a four-year, $9.7 million contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to conduct research under DARPA’s Dispersed Computing initiative.
The Defense Department said Tuesday the DCOMP program aims to produce software instantations of algorithms and protocol stacks that can use dispersed computing platforms to help boost application and network performance.
BAE Systems Inc. won the contract via a competitive acquisition that received 42 offers and will perform work in Burlington, Massachusetts, through April 2021.
DoD noted the obligated amount of $1.2 million at the time of award is from DARPA’s fiscal years 2016 and 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds.
The agency also awarded a $10.3 million contract to Vencore‘s research arm and a $10 million contract to Raytheon‘s BBN Technologies subsidiary for DCOMP program support work.
BAE’s US Arm Lands DARPA Dispersed Computing Research Contract
