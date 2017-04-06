Battelle, Nanotherapeutics Team Up to Develop Medical Countermeasures for DoD

Battelle and Nanotherapeutics have forged an alliance to research, develop, test and evaluate medical countermeasures for the Defense Department to protect military personnel from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.
The partnership will focus on developing vaccines and therapeutic products against CBRN weapons that pose health risks to U.S. troops deployed worldwide, Battelle said Wednesday.
Nanotherapeutics President and CEO Prasad Raje said the alliance seeks to accelerate the development of medical countermeasures against CBRN attacks as well as outbreaks of naturally occurring emerging and genetically-engineered infectious diseases.
Battelle noted the Food and Drug Administration has added CBRN threat agents on the Priority Review Voucher Program.
The nonprofit company supported DoD’s medical countermeasure programs for decades through RDT&E facilities and services.
Nanotherapeutics received a contract in 2013 to help DoD build a manufacturing facility that will offer core services necessary to establish a medical countermeasure advanced development and manufacturing capacity.
