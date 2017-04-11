Blackboard has launched its learning management system in Amazon Web Services‘ GovCloud (US) region in a push to help government agencies manage online learning programs in a cloud environment.
Washington, D.C.-based Blackboard said Monday the availability of Blackboard Learn on AWS GovCloud will support Blackboard’s efforts to obtain Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program accreditation.
Blackboard Learn is designed to provide virtual learning support and help learners engage in collaborative activities such as group projects, discussions, wikis and blogs.
Alex Kissal, vice president of Blackboard’s government solutions business unit, said Blackboard Learn on GovCloud is intended to assist customers in the development of secure learning environments.
Helen Remily, a director at the U.S. Army‘s Training and Doctrine Command, noted the platform has supported the service branch’s soldier training and education efforts for more than 10 years.
Blackboard’s Learning Mgmt System Now Available on AWS Govt Cloud
