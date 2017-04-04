Boeing has secured a $42.6 million contract to help the U.S. Air Force update a cryptographic system for combat search-and-rescue radios as part of the Next Generation Cryptographic Architecture on the Combat Survivor Evader Locator program.
The Defense Department said Monday that work will include development, certification, integration and test support for the cryptographic modernization of the Ultra High Frequency Base Station and the Combat Survivor Evader Locator interrogator module.
Boeing will also provide a complete technical data package for the CSEL system under the contract.
The company will perform work through July 5, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center obligated $4.5 million at the time of award from fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds.
Boeing Lands Contract to Support Air Force’s Cryptographic Modernization Effort
Boeing has secured a $42.6 million contract to help the U.S. Air Force update a cryptographic system for combat search-and-rescue radios as part of the Next Generation Cryptographic Architecture on the Combat Survivor Evader Locator program.
The Defense Department said Monday that work will include development, certification, integration and test support for the cryptographic modernization of the Ultra High Frequency Base Station and the Combat Survivor Evader Locator interrogator module.
Boeing will also provide a complete technical data package for the CSEL system under the contract.
The company will perform work through July 5, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center obligated $4.5 million at the time of award from fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds.