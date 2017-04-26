Boeing has secured a $49.8 million contract from the U.S. Navy to help extend the service life of F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft beyond its original operational life of 6,000 flight hours.
The Defense Department said Tuesday Boeing will perform work under the Service Life Assessment Program and Service Life Extension Program through April 2021 in St. Louis, Missouri and El Segundo, California.
Mark Sears, service life modification program director at Boeing, said the company plans to start procuring materials for the Super Hornet service life extension program in mid-summer.
The Naval Air Systems Command will obligate funds upon issuance of individual task orders under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
Boeing Receives $50M Navy Super Hornet Service Life Extension Contract
