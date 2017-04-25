Boeing, Saab Test-Fly 2nd Joint T-X Model Aircraft

A team comprised of Boeing and Saab has flown a second production-ready aircraft that both companies built for the U.S. Air Force‘s T-X trainer competition.
Boeing said Monday its T-X aircraft model completed a one-hour flight test that demonstrated the key features and performance of the platform.
The Boeing-Saab alliance completed the first flight of an initial trainer offering for the Air Force in December.
“This aircraft was built to Air Force requirements and designed to fulfill the Air Education and Training Command mission,” said Steve Schmidt, lead T-X test pilot.
“The jet handled exactly like the first aircraft and the simulator, meeting all expectations,” added Matt Giese, Boeing’s test pilot for Air Force programs.
The Air Force aims to achieve initial operating capability status for a T-38 replacement aircraft in 2024.
