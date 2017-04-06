Boeing has chosen a site in Plano, Texas, for the future headquarters of the aerospace and defense contractor’s newly formed global services business unit.
Boeing to Open Global Services Business HQ in Plano, TX
Boeing has chosen a site in Plano, Texas, for the future headquarters of the aerospace and defense contractor’s newly formed global services business unit.
The company said Wednesday the building will be established on the Legacy West mixed-use property in West Plano and accommodate approximately 20,000 employees when the facility becomes operational in July.
Boeing noted the location is centrally situated within the company’s U.S. footprint as well as close to operations of its commercial customers and defense partners.
The global services segment, led by Stanley Deal, consolidates the services functions from Boeing’s defense, space and commercial segments.