The Commerce Department’s National Technical Information Service has named Booz Allen Hamilton one of the 35 primary partners for a joint venture initiative that seeks to help federal agencies access, collect, use and analyze federal data and information services.
Booz Allen said Monday it will compete with other private firms, research groups, nonprofit organizations and other partners in the program for projects to build new platforms designed to address agencies’ data requirements.
Young Bang, a senior vice president at Booz Allen and head of data solutions and machine intelligence at the firm’s strategic innovation group, said the NTIS joint venture program aims to facilitate partnerships between agencies and professionals in an effort to address security and interoperability issues, develop customized data tools and advance agile development efforts.
Booz Allen said it plans to leverage its analytics and data science experience and its team of 600 data professionals to take part in the government’s data innovation priority areas that include big data, cyber physical systems, internet of things, smart cities and open data.
NTIS Names Booz Allen a Partner in Federal Data Analysis JV Program
