Boundless has received a $36 million contract to support the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency‘s GEOINT services.
The company said Tuesday it will also help package, deliver, maintain and patch accredited open source geospatial software packages under the contract.
“So many organizations are quickly realizing the power and flexibility of open source,” said Boundless CEO Andy Dearing.
Dearing added that NGA aims to adopt an open-source geographic information system.
NGA provides geospatial intelligence support to warfighters, policymakers, intelligence professionals and first responders.
New York-based Boundless offers an open GIS ecosystem that works to give customers deeper intelligence and insights through location-based data.
Boundless Secures NGA GEOINT Support Contract; Andy Dearing Comments
Boundless has received a $36 million contract to support the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency‘s GEOINT services.
The company said Tuesday it will also help package, deliver, maintain and patch accredited open source geospatial software packages under the contract.
“So many organizations are quickly realizing the power and flexibility of open source,” said Boundless CEO Andy Dearing.
Dearing added that NGA aims to adopt an open-source geographic information system.
NGA provides geospatial intelligence support to warfighters, policymakers, intelligence professionals and first responders.
New York-based Boundless offers an open GIS ecosystem that works to give customers deeper intelligence and insights through location-based data.