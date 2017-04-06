Bunchball has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to offer an enterprise engagement platform and strategic services to agencies via the General Services Administration‘s Schedule and NASA‘s Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement vehicle.
John Gevisser, vice president of channel and alliances at Bunchball, said in a statement released Tuesday government customers and partner ecosystems can now avail the company’s Nitro software-as-a-service platform.
“We are immensely respectful of this association with Carahsoft and look forward to working with Carahsoft and its partners to drive demand for our solutions,” Gevisser added.
Patrick Gallagher, vice president of sales at Carahsoft, said the Nitro SaaS offering provides customers with an analytics-based platform designed to help boost employee productivity and constituent engagement.
Bunchball Engagement Platform Available via Carahsoft’s Schedule, SEWP Contracts
