Burns & McDonell-Designed C2 Facility to Support Navy’s Maritime Surveillance Operations

The U.S. Navy has opened a command-and-control complex, designed by Burns & McDonnell, to support broad area maritime surveillance operations at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida
Burns & McDonnell said Tuesday the complex houses a tactical operations center for manned P-8A surveillance aircraft and a MQ-4C Triton squadron that supports the Navy’s unmanned aerial vehicle program.
The facility is built to comply with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design standards and equipped with security measures designed to protect information and disrupt potential external electromagnetic interference.
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia granted a State Award to the BAMS center construction project during the council’s Engineering Excellence Awards ceremony.
“This project was challenging due to the evolving needs of the MQ-4C Triton Squadron supporting the Navy’s unmanned aerial vehicle program,” said Shawn DeKold, regional manager for the Burns & McDonnell’s aviation and federal group in the Southeast region.
The Triton UAV program provides combat information and helps locate hostile surface ships and submarines in support of the Navy’s P-8A maritime patrol aircraft.
