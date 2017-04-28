Nuclear Fuel Services, a BWX Technologies subsidiary, has received $141.7 million in exercised contract options from the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program to provide continued development, decommissioning and fuel manufacturing support for the country’s aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines.
BWXT said Thursday that work on the contract options has commenced and the company expects to complete majority of all deliveries within 2017.
Joel Duling, president of NFS, said the business unit provides fuel and services to the U.S. Navy in support of U.S. defense.
Erwin, Tennessee-based Nuclear Fuel Services offers specialty fuel and nuclear materials manufacturing services for the Navy’s fleet of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines.
BWXT Subsidiary Awarded $142M Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program Contract Options for Fuel Manufacturing
