CACI International has received a five-year, $48 million prime contract for information technology support services to the architecture, operations, networks and space directorate within the U.S. Army‘s office of chief information officer/G-6.
The company said Thursday it will support Army CIO/G-6 in the analytical, budget, planning and program areas to help address the service branch’s C4 and IT requirements.
CACI will also recommend strategies for the CIO/G-6 to synchronize technology and business management functions under the contract.
CACI President and CEO Ken Asbury, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, said the company will leverage its enterprise IT and agile software development experience in efforts to help the Army field technologies for soldiers who operate in threat environments globally.
CIO/G-6 oversees the Army’s network modernization efforts as well as helps deliver protected information to the service branch and its mission partners.
The contract represents new work for CACI’s enterprise IT business.
CACI to Provide IT Support for Army CIO/G-6 Office; Ken Asbury Comments
