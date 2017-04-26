Carahsoft Technology will offer an Optensity application to the government sector via the General Services Administration‘s Schedule 70 contract vehicle in an effort to help agencies orchestrate incident response and recovery measures for infrastructure and cyber operations.
Optensity developed its >rapid response for Splunk app for users to compose custom alert actions meant to facilitate system-wide incident response strategies without the need for coding or scripting., Carahsoft said Tuesday.
Frank White, chief technology officer at Optensity, said Carahsoft acts as a public sector distributor of both Optensity and Splunk.
White added the >rapid response system works to help enterprise clients automate recovery and multiphased person-in-the-loop remediation processes across an organization.
Optensity and Carahsoft have committed to offer Splunk products and services in the public sector market as members of Splunk’s partner network.
Carahsoft Includes Optensity’s Incident Response App on GSA Schedule Contract
