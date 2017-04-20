Carahsoft to Resell CompassData’s Geospatial Data Products to Public Sector

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to be a value-added reseller of CompassData‘s data products for avionics, photogrammetry and remote sensing applications to government agencies.
CompassData said Wednesday its geospatial data products will be available on Carahsoft’s General Services Administration Schedule and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement governmentwide acquisition contract vehicles.
“With the addition of CompassData to Carahsoft’s Geospatial portfolio, we’re now able to offer our government customers access to off-the-shelf ground control and airport mapping data,” said Tiffany Goddard, director of Carahsoft’s geospatial solutions business.
CompassData added its products will work to help agencies access data for use in geospatial intelligence programs.
The company maintains an archive of more than 46,000 ground control points and aims to support the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency‘s Commercial Initiative to Buy Operationally Responsive GEOINT program.
