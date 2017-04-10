Erich Sanchack
The General Services Administration has awarded CenturyLink a potential five-year, $6 million to provide a hosted contact center and voice over internet protocol service to the agency’s Federal Acquisition Service.
CenturyLink said Monday it aims to help FAS manage approximately 800,000 inbound and outbound calls annually through the hosted contact center.
The contract has a one-year base value of $1.3 million plus four one-year options and was awarded through GSA’s Information Technology Schedule 70 contract vehicle.
Erich Sanchack, senior vice president and general manager of CenturyLink’s federal solutions business, said the company will work to help FAS modernize and transform its legacy voice systems.
Sanchack, also an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017, added that CenturyLink’s VoIP service offers government agencies with a system that supports digital transformation efforts and helps connect organizations with stakeholders.
CenturyLink Awarded GSA VoIP Service Contract; Erich Sanchack Comments
