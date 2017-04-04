Erich Sanchack
CenturyLink will offer EagleForce Associates‘ predictive analytics technology for pharmaceutical monitoring to federal, state and local government agencies under an exclusive sales and distribution agreement between the two companies.
The deal works to expand CenturyLink’s big data analytics portfolio and support government efforts to curb prescription drug waste, fraud and abuse, the company said Tuesday.
Erich Sanchack, CenturyLink senior vice president and general manager for federal solutions, said there is a need in the healthcare industry to adopt evidence-based and analytics technologies to address issues related to opioid prescriptions.
“Adopting these new technologies and methodologies will enable the government to more efficiently and effectively audit pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacy benefit managers and retail pharmacies in real-time for potential violations, thus saving billions of dollars and thousands of lives,” added Sanchack, a 2017 inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100.
CenturyLink said it will work to help government agencies utilize EagleForce’s neural computing, machine learning and artificial intelligence methodologies in efforts to streamline the workflow and build on the accuracy of verification procedures for prescription drug use.
EagleForce’s Attestation Center for Program Integrity will also leverage its carrier-class network to support benefits processing operations in real time, CenturyLink added.
The partnership will serve to guide healthcare providers toward compliance with regulations under the purview of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services.
CenturyLink to Offer EagleForce’s Pharmaceutical Predictive Analytics Tech to Gov’t; Erich Sanchack Comments
