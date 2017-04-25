Glen Post
Glen Post, president and CEO of CenturyLink, told attendees of the NITEC17 conference that public-private partnerships could help advance efforts against cyber threats.
“We have found that our trusted partnerships play a critical role in combating the cyber threat, since we all bring different assets, approaches and specialized knowledge to the table,” Post said during his keynote speech at the three-day conference that kicked off Monday in Ottawa, Canada.
“Securing our collective networks against evolving cyber threats begins when organizations acknowledge we are all interdependent and that we face common threats and vulnerabilities,” he added.
Post also cited CenturyLink’s efforts to make information technology systems interoperable through the cloud and how the company leverages big data analytics, network functions virtualization and software defined networking platforms to detect and respond to cyber attacks.
NITEC17 is the annual conference of the NATO Communications and Information Agency and AFCEA TechNet International.
CenturyLink’s Glen Post: Public-Private Partnerships Key to Cybersecurity
Glen Post
Glen Post, president and CEO of CenturyLink, told attendees of the NITEC17 conference that public-private partnerships could help advance efforts against cyber threats.
“We have found that our trusted partnerships play a critical role in combating the cyber threat, since we all bring different assets, approaches and specialized knowledge to the table,” Post said during his keynote speech at the three-day conference that kicked off Monday in Ottawa, Canada.
“Securing our collective networks against evolving cyber threats begins when organizations acknowledge we are all interdependent and that we face common threats and vulnerabilities,” he added.
Post also cited CenturyLink’s efforts to make information technology systems interoperable through the cloud and how the company leverages big data analytics, network functions virtualization and software defined networking platforms to detect and respond to cyber attacks.
NITEC17 is the annual conference of the NATO Communications and Information Agency and AFCEA TechNet International.