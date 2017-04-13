CH2M to Repair Navy, Marine Corps Facilities Under Contingency Contract

CH2M has secured task order funds from the U.S. Navy to support repair efforts at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany and at the Philadelphia Navy Yard under a previously awarded global contingency contract.
The Defense Department said Wednesday CH2M will repair and demolish buildings at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in the aftermath of a natural disaster as well as fix air conditioning, heating and ventilation systems and provide quality control services under an $18 million task order modification.
The project covers work on the installation’s Buildings 1121, 1330, 1231, 1341, 1430 and 1315, according to the department.
DoD added the company will also conduct planning and HVAC repairs at the Philadelphia Navy Yard’s Naval Foundry and Propeller Center under a second $9 million task order.
Ch2M is scheduled to complete work under both orders in April 2018.
