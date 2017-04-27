Charles River Analytics has received a contract to design and build a traumatic injury prediction tool for the U.S. Army as part of efforts to help combat lifesavers, medics, civilian and military first responders lower the incidence of preventable deaths.
The company said Monday that the Ensemble Prediction for Intelligent Combat Casualty Care mobile app is based on various methods and technologies such as the Methodology for Annotating Skill Trees, Figaro probabilistic programming language and Sherlock platform for rapid solution prototyping.
EPIC3 is designed to help users analyze, collect, reason and visualize information on the human behavioral, neurological and physiological state of patients.
“Trauma care providers must quickly screen for potentially life-threatening injuries and then provide the appropriate care,” said Max Metzger, software engineer at Charles River and principal investigator on the EPIC3 program.
“The app will present medical alerts and guidance to treat the injuries through a simple, easy-to-use interface that tailors itself to the needs and skill level of the user,” Metzger added.
Charles River’s efforts in the healthcare support and training area also include the development of surgical training systems, artificial intelligence-supported online communities, decision aids, healthcare data analytics and mobile training technologies.
Charles River Analytics to Help Army Build Traumatic Injury Prediction Tool
