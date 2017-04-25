Interested vendors have until May 26 to respond to a U.S. Coast Guard request for information on the possibility of replacing the service branch’s paper-based health data documentation system with an electronic health records system.
Coast Guard Looks at Commercial EHR Platform Sources
Interested vendors have until May 26 to respond to a U.S. Coast Guard request for information on the possibility of replacing the service branch’s paper-based health data documentation system with an electronic health records system.
USCG currently explores potential industry sources of an integrated Electronic Health Record Acquisition platform that can work to secure personally identifiable information and personal health information, according to the RFI published Sunday on FedBizOpps.
The service branch looks to deploy eHRa technology on its computing and communications networks and wants the system to employ a common clinical data model that will support interoperability between EHR applications of the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs.
The eHRa platform should be designed to address connectivity, latency and reliability requirements established by the Defense Information Systems Agency for tactical fixed and mobile environments, according to the notice.