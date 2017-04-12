Crossmatch to Help IARPA Develop Presentation Attack Detection Tech

Crossmatch has landed a $5.8 million contract from the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop technologies that will work to detect spoofing attempts in biometric identification systems.
The company said Wednesday IARPA’s Thor program will focus on the development of presentation attack detection platforms that can identify true biometric identities and mitigate potential deception.
Bill McClurg, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Crossmatch, said the company aims to help IARPA create PAD systems that can surpass current technologies.
McClurg added he believes the resulting products will help drive commercial opportunities and market demand for PAD technologies.
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based Crossmatch provides authentication and verification, enrollment and livescan, identity management and software development tools to the defense, enterprise, finance, government, law enforcement, hospitality and retail sectors.
