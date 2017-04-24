Jeffrey Rathke, a senior fellow and deputy director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, has said Italy is on track to meet its commitment to NATO guidelines, which calls on member governments to spend two percent of their gross domestic product on defense, Biz Journals reported Friday.
James Bach writes Rathke added that Italy’s adherence to the two percent commitment could boost the country’s defense spending by $19 billion.
Rathke noted Italy is one of 10 NATO members that met a 2014 NATO pact to spend 20 percent of their defense budget on acquisition and research and development, Bach reported.
“I think it’s pretty clear that they are not just plowing their defense budget increases to personnel costs or other things… [Italy is] on track to do what all NATO leaders are committed to,” Rathke said.
Italy’s current $22 billion defense budget is the fifth-highest in the alliance and only accounts for approximately 1.1 percent of the country’s total GDP, Bach reported.
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said during his meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday that Italy will work to meet its NATO defense spending commitment despite budget challenges.
CSIS’ Jeffrey Rathke: Italy On Track to Meet NATO Defense Budget Commitment
