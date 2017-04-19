CSRA to Help Manage EPA’s Supercomputing Systems, Laboratory Projects; Paul Nedzbala Comments

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded CSRA a potential $58 million contract to provision, maintain and support EPA’s high-performance computing environment and laboratory projects related to environmental modeling and visualization.
CSRA said Tuesday it will also provide technical support for scientific computing projects and visualization platforms under the contract.
“We are thrilled to secure this new contract with the EPA and continue providing the agency with the best scientific and technical resources to carry out its mission,” said Paul Nedzbala, executive vice president of CSRA’s health and civil group.
The agency uses computational modeling and simulation tools to conduct scientific research efforts that aim to protect public health and the environment.
CSRA also currently provides HPC support to NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.
