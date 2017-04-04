John Dancy
John Dancy, chief information officer of CSRA, has said he believes federal agencies should go “back to basics” to address the security and accessibility challenges on government-run websites.
He wrote in a guest piece published Monday on FedScoop that agencies should evaluate their asset management program, increase visibility into website assets and categorize those assets within their vulnerability management program.
“By taking a targeted and measured approach, agencies can make great strides in a short amount of time to ensure their websites are safe and accessible to all,” Dancy added.
He cited a March 2017 study by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation that found that 92 percent of the federal government’s most popular websites do not meet basic standards for security, speed, mobile friendliness or accessibility.
“The failures raised by the ITIF report are troubling, but certainly not insurmountable, even with today’s budget realities,” said Dancy.
CSRA’s John Dancy: Federal Agencies Should Adopt Targeted Approach to Website Security, Accessibility
