Cubic is part of a public-private consortium that has received a 10-year, $41.3 million grant from the government of Australia to develop smart transport and mobility technologies.
Cubic said Tuesday it aims to build multimodal systems intended to help address Australia’s transportation challenges through the iMOVE Cooperative Research Center — a consortium comprised of technology companies, academic institutions and government agencies.
CRC will focus on research and development of technologies designed to reduce congestion, increase freight productivity and improve the passenger experience.
Ian Christensen, bid lead for iMOVE CRC, said the center also seeks to harness the power of big data and engage with local communities to solve traffic problems in Australia.
“Cubic wants to provide a system that gives a holistic, multimodal network view while using big data and predictive analytics to identify where congestion is likely to occur and how we can reduce it,” said Tom Walker, senior vice president and managing director for Asia-Pacific operations of Cubic’s transportation systems unit.
Cubic to Help Develop Transport Systems for Australia via Public-Private Consortium
