Cubic’s TeraLogics Seeks to Streamline Security Compliance, Reporting Process With Vaulted App

Cubic’s TeraLogics subsidiary has unveiled an application designed to help businesses streamline the reporting and security compliance process for existing and new apps through consolidation of requirements, resources and teammates into a common workspace.
Vaulted is a TeraLogics-developed software-as-a-service app that works to facilitate communication and collaboration among team members via a single interface, Cubic said Monday.
The app is designed to help businesses comply with the Defense Information Systems Agency’s security requirements for the Defense Department’s information systems and apps and has an analytic insight platform that works to classify audit findings by status to help users prioritize high-level security vulnerabilities.
“The exponential growth of cybersecurity threats creates an inflexible demand for our technology systems to be 100 percent secured to the latest standards at any given point in time,” said Dave Beliveau, vice president of ISR solutions at TeraLogics.
Beliveau added that Vaulted is built to streamline compliance activities and other operations in order to meet DoD’s security requirements.
