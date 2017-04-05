The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has begun to solicit proposals from industry for a program that aims to identify new approaches to store and process information with molecules.
DARPA said Friday in a FedBizOpps notice it seeks methods to represent information and run computational operations in molecular form under the agency’s Molecular Informatics program.
Selected proposers will work to formulate scalable strategies to extract and process information from large molecular data stores as well as create molecular computing concepts that provide functions beyond current computational systems.
Performers will test their information storage and processing strategies during the first phase of the program then demonstrate molecular data processing under the second phase.
The potential three-year Molecular Informatics program will include an 18-month base period and one 18-month option period.
Selected proposals could result in a contract, grant, cooperative agreement or other transactions, which DARPA said will depend on the nature of the proposed work, required degree of interaction and other factors.
The agency will accept proposals through June 12.
DARPA Solicits Molecular Informatics Research Proposals
