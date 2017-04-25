Rockwell Collins has received a contract to apply mathematics-based development methods in efforts to help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency defend various military platforms against cyber threats and address system vulnerabilities.
The company said Monday it will initially incorporate technologies developed under DARPA’s High Assurance Cyber Military Systems into U.S. Navy programs under the contract.
The HACMS project aims to build cyber-physical systems that works to address safety and security requirements with the use of a formal methods-based approach for semi-automated code synthesis capacity.
Rockwell Collins collaborated with Data 61, Galois, HRL Laboratories and the University of Minnesota on the development of cyber resilience tools that include an automatic application code generator, a microkernel and architectural modeling and analysis systems.
The technologies were demonstrated on a small unmanned air vehicle, an unmanned helicopter and a soldier vision helmet at a recent HACMS program demonstration held in Sterling, Virginia.
DARPA Taps Rockwell Collins to Help Secure Military Platforms with Math-Based Methods
