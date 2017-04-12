The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency will host a virtual Proposers Day on May 3-4 to discuss an upcoming broad agency announcement that will seek proposals for “innovative” military technologies.
DARPA said Tuesday its Tactical Technology Office regularly holds Proposers Days to outline technologies that the office is most interested in and to hear about technology ideas from companies and individuals.
The BAA will seek responses on focus areas such as ground systems, maritime systems, air systems, space systems and cross-domain systems, DARPA added.
The solicitation will also focus on capabilities to boost TTO platform demonstrations, including agile hardware and software development, autonomy, cross-domain collaboration and cost inversion.
Interested parties should submit executive summaries, white papers or full proposals describing ideas for advanced research, development and demonstration of systems for military missions.
Potential proposers will be given the opportunity to confer directly with TTO program managers during the virtual event, DARPA noted.
DARPA Calls for New Military Tech Concepts
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency will host a virtual Proposers Day on May 3-4 to discuss an upcoming broad agency announcement that will seek proposals for “innovative” military technologies.
DARPA said Tuesday its Tactical Technology Office regularly holds Proposers Days to outline technologies that the office is most interested in and to hear about technology ideas from companies and individuals.
The BAA will seek responses on focus areas such as ground systems, maritime systems, air systems, space systems and cross-domain systems, DARPA added.
The solicitation will also focus on capabilities to boost TTO platform demonstrations, including agile hardware and software development, autonomy, cross-domain collaboration and cost inversion.
Interested parties should submit executive summaries, white papers or full proposals describing ideas for advanced research, development and demonstration of systems for military missions.
Potential proposers will be given the opportunity to confer directly with TTO program managers during the virtual event, DARPA noted.