The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency was scheduled Friday to meet with potential proposers on a program that seeks to aggregate and interpret data from multiple media sources with a “semantic engine.”
DARPA said Thursday the Active Interpretation of Disparate Alternatives project aims to build a platform that will work to general multiple hypotheses on the meaning and implications of real-world events, situations and trends based on data from multimedia sources.
“It is a challenge for those who strive to achieve and maintain an understanding of world affairs that information from each medium is often analyzed independently, without the context provided by information from other media,” said Boyan Onyshkevych, a program manager at DARPA’s information innovation office.
“When these independent, impoverished analyses are combined, generally late in the analysis process, the result can be a single apparent consensus view that does not reflect a true consensus,” Onyshkevych added.
AIDA seeks to determine a confidence level for pieces of information as well as each hypothesis created by the semantic engine.
The program also intends to digest and define information or data in its original form, then adjust variables and probabilities to generate alternate contexts, DARPA said.
DARPA Wants Semantic Tech to Interpret Multimedia Data
