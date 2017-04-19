The Department of Homeland Security has started to request information on potential contractors that can provide leadership communication support services for DHS’ office of biometric identity management.
DHS said in a FedBizOpps notice published Friday potential vendors will work to assist OBIM in the development of its communication strategy to raise awareness about its biometric identification programs such as the Automated Biometric Identification System and the Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology initiative.
The department wants potential vendors to describe their experience in collaboration with internal stakeholders in order to understand senior leaders’ priorities and requirements about identity as well as in the development of high-level baseline assessment.
Potential contractors should also provide data about their experience in the consolidation and presentation of research findings and their involvement in research on best practices across organizations in both private and public sectors.
Responses to the sources sought notice are due May 1.
DHS Seeks Info on Comms Support Sources for Biometric Identity Mgmt Office
