Bill Rowan
The Defense Information Systems Agency has updated its Security Technical Implementation Guide for VMware’s vSphere offering to include the company’s hyper-converged infrastructure platform.
DISA’s upgraded STIG seeks to offer cybersecurity policies and guide agencies on how to install the VMware vSAN HCI system in Defense Department-run networks in compliance with the department’s security requirements, VMware said Thursday.
Bill Rowan, vice president of federal sales at VMware and an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 for 2017, said an HCI platform seeks to facilitate data center modernization initiatives and the release of an updated STIG aims to assist information technology teams at agencies in their vSAN network deployment efforts.
VMware vSAN is a software-defined storage platform designed to extend virtualization to storage and works with existing software and hardware platforms, tools and skillsets.
The updated DISA guide came months after DISA issued a STIG for the latest version of VMware’s AirWatch enterprise mobility management platform.
DISA Updates VMware vSphere STIG to Add Software-Defined Storage Platform; Bill Rowan Comments
