The Energy Department has identified 38 small businesses that will partner with national laboratories to address technology challenges associated with the development of advanced energy systems.
DOE said Friday the Small Business Vouchers program offers competitively-selected small businesses access to intellectual and technical resources at national laboratories.
Eight laboratories will receive funds to support the partnership program, DOE added.
“Small businesses are the engine of our economy, and those working on advanced energy technologies play an important role in ensuring our nation’s energy security and independence,” said Energy Secretary Rick Perry.
Participating laboratories include Argonne National Laboratory, Idaho National Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories and Savannah River National Laboratory.
The collaborations will focus on technology areas such as advanced manufacturing, bioenergy, buildings, fuel cells, geothermal, solar, vehicles, water and wind.
DOE said 12 laboratories will receive funds to collaborate with 76 small businesses under the first two rounds of SBV, bringing the total number of funding recipients under the program to 114 small businesses.
SBV is part of the department’s Tech-to-Market program which aims to remove common barriers that prevent the development of new energy technologies.
The complete list of SBV projects and participating national laboratories is posted on SBV’s website.
DOE’s National Labs to Collaborate With 38 Small Businesses on Energy Tech Projects
The Energy Department has identified 38 small businesses that will partner with national laboratories to address technology challenges associated with the development of advanced energy systems.
DOE said Friday the Small Business Vouchers program offers competitively-selected small businesses access to intellectual and technical resources at national laboratories.
Eight laboratories will receive funds to support the partnership program, DOE added.
“Small businesses are the engine of our economy, and those working on advanced energy technologies play an important role in ensuring our nation’s energy security and independence,” said Energy Secretary Rick Perry.
Participating laboratories include Argonne National Laboratory, Idaho National Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories and Savannah River National Laboratory.
The collaborations will focus on technology areas such as advanced manufacturing, bioenergy, buildings, fuel cells, geothermal, solar, vehicles, water and wind.
DOE said 12 laboratories will receive funds to collaborate with 76 small businesses under the first two rounds of SBV, bringing the total number of funding recipients under the program to 114 small businesses.
SBV is part of the department’s Tech-to-Market program which aims to remove common barriers that prevent the development of new energy technologies.
The complete list of SBV projects and participating national laboratories is posted on SBV’s website.