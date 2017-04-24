EXPAL Systems, a MAXAM subsidiary, has received a contract from BAE Systems to aid the development of an air launched weapons capacity for a multi-role fighter aircraft.
MAXAM said Tuesday the contract will cover engineering support services for the integration of munitions and the addition of standard weapons within the MK 80 series warheads on the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.
“With this contribution, EXPAL enlarges its trajectory of supporting weapon integration within aerial platforms,” said Stephane Plantinet, marketing director of EXPAL.
Paul Wilde, contract delivery manager of the Eurofighter Typhoon Phase 3 Enhancements Package B program at BAE Systems’ military air and information business, said the integration also supports phase 3 of the P3Eb program which was developed in a push to advance the Typhoon aircraft.
EXPAL Systems develops, integrates and produces products and services for clients in the defense and security industries including ministries of defense, armed forces and international organizations around the world.
BAE Systems Taps MAXAM Subsidiary to Support Integration of Air Launched Weapons on the Eurofighter Typhoon
