VMware has entered into a nine-year master agreement with the state of Utah to offer infrastructure-as-a-service and software-as-a-service platforms via the NASPO ValuePoint multistate cooperative procurement program.
The company said Thursday it secured the contract after the state’s sourcing team evaluated multiple vendors of cloud-based information technology platforms.
The agreement authorizes participating states and other government or educational agencies to procure VMWare’s cloud and IT offerings.
Tim Merrigan, vice president of public sector sales at VMware, said the agreement will help public sector agencies reduce the amount of time, energy and resources needed to assess, vet and implement technology.
NASPO ValuePoint works to address the needs of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories as the cooperative purchasing arm of the National Association of State Procurement Officers.
VMWare to Offer IaaS, Saas Cloud Platforms Under Multistate Cooperative Deal
