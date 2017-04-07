DRT Strategies has won a seven-year, $52 million contract to build a cloud-based enterprise platform for a Labor Department office that administers disability compensation programs for certain employees and their dependents.
The company said Thursday it aims to create a single platform for the department’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs to manage, distribute and review employee benefits.
“We look forward to deploying our talented technology teams to help [DOL] develop and deploy a modernized OWCS enterprise platform that will help Americans apply for and receive appropriate compensation benefits resulting from work-related incidents,” said Michael Duffy, executive vice president and chief operating officer of DRT Strategies.
OWCP oversees four government programs that offer wage replacement, medical treatment and vocational rehabilitation services to federal, coal mine, energy, longshore and harbor workers who experience work-related injuries and disabilities.
DRT added its support team for DOL consists of PwC‘s public sector business and Software AG‘s government solutions unit and Acuity Systems.
DRT Awarded $52M to Help Labor Dept Build Cloud-Based Workers’ Compensation System
DRT Strategies has won a seven-year, $52 million contract to build a cloud-based enterprise platform for a Labor Department office that administers disability compensation programs for certain employees and their dependents.
The company said Thursday it aims to create a single platform for the department’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs to manage, distribute and review employee benefits.
“We look forward to deploying our talented technology teams to help [DOL] develop and deploy a modernized OWCS enterprise platform that will help Americans apply for and receive appropriate compensation benefits resulting from work-related incidents,” said Michael Duffy, executive vice president and chief operating officer of DRT Strategies.
OWCP oversees four government programs that offer wage replacement, medical treatment and vocational rehabilitation services to federal, coal mine, energy, longshore and harbor workers who experience work-related injuries and disabilities.
DRT added its support team for DOL consists of PwC‘s public sector business and Software AG‘s government solutions unit and Acuity Systems.