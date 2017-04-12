Druva‘s cloud-based data protection technology offering has received “in process” status under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.
The designation is for the Druva inSync platform and reflects the company’s commitment to meet federal government security requirements for data availability management and information governance across cloud applications, Druva said Tuesday.
InSync is designed to support cloud application backup and archival, data compliance monitoring, endpoint data protection, federated search, legal hold management, eDiscovery, operating system migration and file sharing tasks.
“Embracing modern data protection poses unique challenges for federal, state and local government agencies and contractors, especially when it comes to security requirements and cloud deployments,” said Andrew Nielsen, chief trust officer at Druva.
Nielsen added the company will continue aims to obtain a FedRAMP “authority to operate” certification to help government agencies implement cloud-native systems and address data protection challenges.
The company built the inSync on the Amazon Web Services‘ GovCloud platform in an effort to align with agency regulations and meet compliance standards such as the Federal Information Processing Standard Publication 140-2 and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.
Druva Cloud Data Protection Tech Gets FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Designation
