DXC Technology, Microsoft Seek to Facilitate Hybrid Cloud Adoption With New Service Offering

Microsoft and DXC Technology have teamed up to provide a new service offering designed to help clients manage workloads across the Microsoft Azure public cloud platform and DXC’s data centers.
The DXC Services for Azure offering will work to help users facilitate hybrid and public cloud adoption as well as access Azure services in DXC’s private data infrastructure and Microsoft’s public cloud, DXC said Tuesday.
Both companies will start to offer DXC Services for Azure later this year with a suite of managed services based on Microsoft Azure Stack and DXC will provide training and certification opportunities for developers and consultants through the partnership.
DXC Technology officially launched this month following the completion of Computer Sciences Corp.’s merger with Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s enterprise services division.
“DXC is building on CSC’s and HPE’s strategic partnership with Microsoft to accelerate our clients’ adoption of cloud services,” said Mike Lawrie, chairman, president and CEO of DXC Technology.
Lawrie added that DXC Services for Azure will work to help customers “choose the right infrastructure landing zone for their workloads.”
Both firms will also provide clients Dynamics 365, Windows 10, Secure Productive Enterprise, Office 365 and other Microsoft platforms under the partnership.
