Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer Unveils Initiative for Gov’t Data Accessibility

Steve Ballmer, a former CEO of Microsoft, has launched an initiative that aims to boost the accessibility of government data on tax revenues, expenditures and spending outcomes.
The USAFacts project works to collect data from approximately 130 government statistical databases to create products such as a document modeled after the 10-K form that companies file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ballmer Group and USA Facts said Tuesday.
“It’s an initiative designed to really simplify and give clear focus to what’s going on with our government: How much money do we take in? How much money do we spend? Against what set of goals? And what kind of outcomes does government get?” Ballmer said at an event.
He added USAFacts looks to foster political discourse on government actions and policy changes based on facts.
USAFacts also offers an evaluation of government impact and finances at various levels and other products such as a summary and annual report and a website.
Project developers aim to add new data sources in the future as well as update the platform annually, the press release stated.
